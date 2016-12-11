Sara Netanyahu speaks with Melania Trump

On Saturday evening Sara Netanyahu spoke with incoming First Lady Melania Trump.

PM Netanyahu wrote about their conversation on his Facebook page, saying,"This evening my wife Sara spoke with Melania Trump, the wife of the president-elect of the United States. The conversation between them was heartfelt and warm.



"Mrs. Trump said that she expects to visit us at the first opportunity and that there will be wonderful relations between our countries and our families.



"Among other things, they discussed the great challenge of raising children under the spotlight that accompanies their fathers who were elected as world leaders.

"Additionally, they discussed the great importance of emphasizing family time as part of their role as mothers in order to enable their children to grow up in a normal way like all their friends."

Outgoing First Lady Michelle Obama also spoke with Melania Trump on Friday.

PM Netanyahu congratulated President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, saying Trump is "is a true friend of the state of Israel" and that he "looks forward to working with him to advance security, stability and peace in our region."