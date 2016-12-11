Trump prefers New York, but plans to move to White House

Trump says living in White House is 'the appropriate thing to do.'

US law apparently does not require sitting presidents to live in the White House, and President-elect Donald Trump already has an impressive penthouse in Manhattan, which many assume he'll be loathe to part with for four years.

Trump has also promised to "drain the swamp of Washington," causing many to assume he would not want to live there for any amount of time.

In addition, Donald and Melania Trump have a ten-year-old son who would have to transfer schools in the middle of the year, moving from Manhattan to Washington D.C.

However, Trump did say early in his campaign, "I would live in the White House, because it's the appropriate thing to do," so it is expected that the Trumps will end up moving to Washington D.C.