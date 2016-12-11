Bnei Brak man suffers heatstroke

A 60-year-old man suffered a severe episode of heatstroke in Bnei Brak on Saturday.

The man fainted for no apparent reason. United Hatzalah volunteers who arrived on the scene diagnosed the cause as heatstroke and administered first aid.

The man was transferred to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv while still unconscious.

According to United Hatzalah, heatstroke is rare during this time of year, but the fact that the man had been exposed to the sun for a prolonged period and that the weather was relatively hot caused him to faint.

Even though it is almost winter, Israel's UV index is still relatively high. It is extremely important to wear a hat when you are outdoors, to rest frequently, and to drink at least 2 liters of water a day.