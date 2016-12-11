Russia foils 'major ISIS terror plot'

On Saturday, the Russian Security Service (FSB) announced the detention of 10 people connected to ISIS. The suspects, all from Central Asia, are suspected of plotting a series of high-profile terror attacks in both St. Petersburg and Moscow.

The FSB also said the suspects had admitted to having contacts in the ISIS leadership and were detained in conjunction with the former Soviet states of Tajikstan and Kyrgyzsta.

The suspects had been planning to carry out terror attacks in crowded public areas, using homemade explosives and automatic weapons. The FSB also said they found and confiscated four homemade bombs, as well as communications equipment, ammunition, guns, and trigger devices.

In Russia, connection to a terrorist organization is punishable by 10-20 years in prison; terror leaders may be imprisoned for life.