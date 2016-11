Hundreds of bikers honor memory of fallen police officer killed while responding to terror attack in Jerusalem.

Watch the mass memorial ride in honor of Yosef Kirma, the Jerusalem special operations police officer killed while responding to a terror attack in October.

Kirma, a member of the motorcycle-based Special Patrol Unit, was remembered on Friday by his fellow bikers, who chose a unique way to honor his memory.

[Interviews in Hebrew]





