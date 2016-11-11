Why is it important to be a disciplined investor?

Certain qualities make for successful investors. Are they innate or can you develop them?

Being a disciplined investor is an important character trait of successful investors.

Andrew Horowitz, CFP, author of The Disciplined Investor: Essential Strategies for Success explains the necessity of self-discipline when investing. What is the best way to deal with media frenzy, risk, and drama in the markets?

Being a disciplined investor is more than watching the markets. It also plays into how you discuss financial concerns with your spouse and teach money to your children.

Show host Douglas Goldstein, CFP, brings his wife, Bat Sheva Goldstein, to the show to discuss their personal strategies for financial discipline and what financial messages they try to convey to their own family.





Click here to download the podcast