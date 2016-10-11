'America is in a struggle for identity'

Israeli journalist Erel Segal says that the Israeli media, like the American media, was biased during the elections and missed the story of the entire election- the clash between the establishment and the common people.

The new divide in America is not based on capitalism versus socialism but rather on identity. This election is a symbol of the crisis of modern democracies caused by the different identities of people. Some people see themselves as cosmopolitan, liberal, progressive, people who are a part of globalization while others identify themselves in terms of ethnicity, religion and family values. There is a huge chasm between these two types of people.

In Britain the Brexit also manifests the will of people to identify themselves with their country and not with Europe and similarly the far right's popularity in Europe signifies similar sentiments and values, but the media missed this new motion in Europe as well because it identifies only with liberal and progressive values and is very monolithic.