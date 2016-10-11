'Things get more complicated when you get to the White House'

'What you see from the White House is not necessarily what you saw from your office in New York.'

Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Studies Oded Eran spoke with Arutz Sheva about new Israel-US relations that will develop as a result of Donald Trump’s victory.

Eran said that, because it was no secret that Netanyahu and Obama had a strained relationship, Netanyahu will at first be aiming to develop a personal rapport with the President-elect.

To the question of whether Trump will follow through with his declared pro-Israel policies, Eran noted that being President presents one with considerations that may have been unanticipated beforehand.

“A new president is faced with new realities. What you see from the White House is not necessarily what you saw from your office in New York,” he said.

“There is a learning process that takes place. I’m not saying you throw away the statements he made, but the questions become more complicated when you get to the White House.”

Eran also noted that, even if Trump wanted to cancel the Iran Nuclear Deal, he would only be able to cancel the part of it pertaining to the US, as the Deal involved other Western powers, as well. Further, he reflected that “the real question will be how Iran will react if America cancels the agreement?”