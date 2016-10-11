Author Tuvia Tenenbom speaks about Trump's victory

Tuvia Tenenbom is not surprised by the results of the American election. He says that it is typical of America to elect such a president . Americans as he sees them in his forthcoming book "The lie they tell" are bombastic, racist, selfish and uncaring, so they elected a person who personifies their national character.

Tenenbom says that people cried when Trump was elected because he exposed the lie that everything is good in America and demonstrated that there are problems which must be dealt with. Trump is a "mirror" for the American people to see what they really are.

Tenenbom added that Europeans are shocked by the election results as they had been convinced by Clinton and Obama that if Trump wins, "the whole world will fall apart."