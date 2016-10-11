Election result - new opportunities for Israel US relations

Gideon Israel of the Jerusalem Washington Institute explains what new opportunities exist for Israel in the wake of Donald Trump's election.

Gideon Israel, Co-President of the Jerusalem Washington Institute, says that Donald Trump is not bound by the "Land for Peace" initiatives as previous administrations were, and he can take a new approach to the Middle East; he has a keen sense of who the 'good guys' are around here and this is the basis for his special relationship to Israel.

Trump may even see Israel taking a leading role in solving the problems in the Middle East and may not view the Israeli-Palestinian issue as the central problem in the region as previous presidents did.

Israel says that even though there is military, intelligence and industrial cooperation between America and Israel, there is potential for much more cooperation now with both a new president and a Republican pro-Israel majority in both houses.

One of the main goals of the institute is to teach Israeli parliamentarians how to relate to the US administration and deal effectively with the different branches of government which work differently than they do in Israel.