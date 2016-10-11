California legalizes marijuana

New law in California legalizes possession and recreational use of marijuana.

Aside from the noise surrounding the national election and the victory of Donald Trump to the US presidency, the state of California marked the passage of a law which legalizes the recreational use of marijuana in that state.

Although several other states have already legalized the use of recreational marijuana, the populousness of California makes the legalization there particularly significant.

The new law stipulates that Californians above the age of 21 can possess up to an ounce of cannabis which can be used recreationally. In addition, individuals can grow up to six marijuana plants.

The law also allows for retail sales of marijuana, and imposes on the sale a 15% tax.

Marijuana activist Nate Bradley, head of the California Cannabis Industry Association, hailed the decision as “allow[ing] California to take its rightful place as the center of cannabis innovation, research and development,” according to the LA Times.

Law enforcement officials, however, criticized the law as the result of “moneyed interests” working at the expense of people’s health.

“We are, of course, disappointed that the self-serving moneyed interests behind this marijuana business plan prevailed at the cost of public health, safety, and the wellbeing of our communities,” said President of the California Police Chiefs Association Chief Ken Corney, according to the LA Times.

“We will take a thorough look at the flaws in Proposition 64 that will negatively impact public health and safety, such as the initiative’s substandard advertising restrictions and lack of prosecutorial tools for driving under the influence of marijuana, and begin to develop legislative solutions,” he said.