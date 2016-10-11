Terrorist's house sealed for facilitating Sarona attack

IDF forces and border police sealed the house of a terrorist who facilitated terror attack at Sarona market.

This evening, as per instruction from the political echelon, IDF forces and border police sealed the house of a terrorist in the Judea region of Israel.

The action came due to the terrorist’s facilitation of the terror attack in Sarona in Tel Aviv, where 4 Israelis were murdered.

The terrorist, Yunis Awad, had helped obtain weapons and ammunition which were used to practice and carry out the attack. He also hid the weapons in his house.

In addition, IDF forces arrested 20 suspects over the course of the night, 14 of which are suspected in terror and nationalistic crimes.

Forces also closed down a factory used for manufacturing weapons used for terror in Samaria. During this operation, weapons were confiscated and passed to security forces.