Americans take to the streets to protest Trump

Anti-Trump protests held in Manhattan, Chicago, Philadelphia and Boston, among others.

Thousands of Americans took to the streets in cities across the United States on Wednesday to protest Donald Trump's surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election.

According to Reuters, the demonstrators blasted Trump’s controversial campaign rhetoric about immigrants, Muslims and other groups.

In New York, thousands of protesters filled streets in midtown Manhattan as they made their way to Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, while hundreds of others gathered at a Manhattan park and shouted "Not my president."

In downtown Chicago, meanwhile, an estimated 1,800 people gathered outside the Trump International Hotel and Tower, chanting phrases like "No Trump! No KKK! No racist USA."

Hundreds also gathered in Philadelphia, Boston, Seattle and Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, and organizers planned rallies in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Oakland, California, according to Reuters.

In Austin, the Texas capital, about 400 people marched through the streets, local police said.

On Tuesday night, after Trump’s victory became apparent, students at several California universities left their dormitories and apartments to march through their campuses chanting anti-Trump slogans.

A representative of the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday’s protests.