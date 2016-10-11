Mexico interested in working with Trump

Mexican President says his country is interested in working with president-elect, but will not pay for the border wall.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Wednesday his country was interested in working with Donald Trump for the benefit of both nations after his U.S. election win, Reuters reported.

At the same time, officials reiterated Mexico would not pay for Trump’s planned border wall, which stirred up deep resentment during the presidential campaign.

Pena Nieto said he called to congratulate Trump, and had agreed to meet him during the transition phase to discuss joint cooperation, which he hopes would strengthen the competitiveness of North America.

Welcoming Trump's victory speech pledge to seek "common ground" and partnership with other countries, Pena Nieto said in a televised statement that Mexico shared the same vision.

"Dialogue to make agreements is still the best route for Mexico, and my government will seek opportunities that benefit both nations in this new phase of bilateral relations," he said, according to Reuters.

Nevertheless, Foreign Minister Claudia Ruiz Massieu reiterated that Mexico would not pay for Trump's proposed wall. The vow to make Mexico pay for the barrier was a key feature of his stump speeches.

Tensions were high between Trump and Pena Nieto during the election campaign, as the Mexican President said Trump’s rhetoric is similar to the manner of speech adopted by Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini when the two dictators began their ascent to power.

Later, however, the two met in Mexico where they downplayed their differences and set aside harsh rhetoric.