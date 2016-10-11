Netanyahu thanks Clinton for her support

Prime Minister Netanyahu speaks with Democratic presidential candidate, says she has an open invitation to visit Israel.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Wednesday night spoke with Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and thanked her for her support for Israel.

Netanyahu told Clinton, who lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump, that she has an open invitation to visit Israel whenever she’d like, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Earlier on Wednesday, Netanyahu spoke with Trump over the phone.

Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his victory and said that the U.S. has no greater ally than Israel.

The Prime Minister's office said, “The two leaders, who have known each other for many years, had a warm and heartfelt conversation. They also discussed regional issues. President-elect Trump invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to a meeting in the United States at the first opportunity.”

Netanyahu told Trump that both he and his wife Sara are looking forward to meeting him and his wife Melania.

During the election campaign, Netanyahu met with both Trump and Clinton and reiterated before Tuesday’s vote that no matter who wins the election, the relations between the United States and Israel will remain strong.