IDF divers course completed

IDF diver's course completed

A ceremony marking the completion of the 110th diver's course in the IDF took place at naval command's base in Haifa.

The ceremony was arranged by naval commander-in-chief General Eliyahu Sharvit, Haifa base commander Lieutenant-General David-Saar Salameh, submarine commander Major-General Assaf and naval training base commander Major-General Yuval Ayalon.

The year long diver's course, one of the most unique and lucrative courses offered by the IDF, draws 1000 applicants every year. The course is voluntary and involves three phases of training which can earn those who graduate the course a diver's insignia and the rank of sergeant.

The divers are a significant naval attack force as well as intelligence gatherers for the IDF. They work undercover and perform numerous operations in many locales both near and far from the state of Israel.

Graduates of the course will be employed in various attacking roles in accordance with the professional unit they were attached to.