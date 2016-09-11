Gan Yavne kabbalist predicted Trump victory

Rabbi Ronny Hacohen, a kabbalist from Gan Yavne, said already half a year ago that Donald Trump was going to win the American election, according to a report last Friday by Yisrael Hayom reporter Yehuda Schlesinger. Two months ago, the kabbalist even changed his custom of not leaving Israel and travelled to America specifically to meet with the Republican candidate,

"On Friday nights I receive messages in my dreams and a few months ago I received a message that Trump would be the next president. I saw his apparition in my dream and did not know who he was. Only later I discovered who he was. In the dream I saw him winning the election. Even when he dropped in the polls I wasn't worried.

"He has all kinds of miracles, things that go against nature. His party didn't want him, there were problems with him. He falls and rises again. I wrote a letter to him telling him that he would be president."

Hacohen has made other correct predictions in the past, stating that Gilad Erdan would win the Likud primaries and that David Bitan would attain the 16th spot in those primaries. He is a very sharp and tough leader, but it doesn't matter. He will be the next president, period."



