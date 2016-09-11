Trump benefactor for Jerusalem yeshiva

President-elect Donald Trump is one of the largest contributors to the yeshiva of the Ruzhin-Boyan hassidic movement in Jerusalem, the haredi publication Kikar Shabbat reported.

According to the report, Donald Trump is linked to a group of friends of the yeshiva, and has participated in several gala evenings and other fundraisers on behalf of the yeshiva, contributing generously to the Jerusalem yeshiva.

A sign at the yeshiva reads "I congratulate the success of Tiferet Yisrael Ruzhin." The sign bears the signature of "Donald J. Trump."