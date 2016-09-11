Abraham, Haman, and the Mother of All Excuses

News Flash from Abraham’s Press Conference: Listen Up: There is a G-d in the World.

Who was Abraham and what set him apart from the rest of the world?

As we prepare to read the Torah of portion of Lech Lecha this Shabbat, which introduces Abraham (now called Abram), the father of the Jewish people onto the scene, this week's edition of Temple Talk focuses on the Abraham's beginnings and his early career in bringing G-d conciousness into the world.

How did he find G-d at such an early age, especially considering his background? Who were his teachers? Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman share fascinating insights in this week's Torah portion, and discuss their recent ascent to the Temple Mount.





