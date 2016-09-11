'Two more months and Obama will be gone'

MK Moti Yogev looks forward to the transition of power from Obama to Trump so Israel can pursue its interests in Judea and Samaria.

MK Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) hopes that President Barack Obama's departure from the White House will bring to an end what he refers to as "a difficult period."

"The choice of Trump (for president) is a good one and presents a great opportunity. Unfortunately there are still two months until January 20 for Obama to pressure Israel to establish a Palestinian state." Yogev said in an interview with Arutz Sheva.

"The Obama Administration has made many strategic mistakes." Yogev said. "He mixed up (who were) friends and (who were) enemies when it came to solving problems. He (tried to get) close to Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood. Therefore, the end of this policy and the departure of Obama and his successor, Hillary Clinton, brings their misguided worldview to an end (as well). And it allows us to pursue new policy options, such as the vision of the State of Israel from the Jordan River to the seas and the strengthening of the settlements."

Yogev expects Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria to change in January. "The test is not now. It will come in mid-January when President Obama transfers his authority to President Trump."

"I hope we'll see different policies. It's clear that things won't change overnight, but we expect things like more building permits, and that the hallucinatory 'two-state' formula will be forgotten so we can put other options-such as administrative autonomy and sovereignty in areas like Ariel, Ma'aleh Adumim, and Gush Etzion-on the table."