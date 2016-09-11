

Republican leader in Israel praises Arutz Sheva for coverage Republican leader in Israel appreciates fair and balanced coverage of American election on Arutz Sheva. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva staff,

Ben Sales Marc Zell, vice president of Republicans Overseas Republican leader Mark Zell praised Arutz Sheva for its fair and balanced coverage of the American election, saying they were the only media outlet in Israel who had the courage and professionalism to cover the election properly.

















