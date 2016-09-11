Clinton :Trump is our president

Hillary Clinton on Wednesday congratulated president-elect Donald Trump on his shocking victory and told supporters that they owe her rival an "open mind."

"I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. This is not the outcome that we wanted or we worked so hard for and I'm sorry that we did not win this election for the values we share and the vision we hold for our country. But I feel pride and gratitude for this wonderful campaign," a somber Clinton said in New York City in between cheers.

Clinton, digesting a stunning upset after a marathon final campaign push, admitted that "this is painful and it will be for a long time." After falling short in a contest that could have made her the first woman elected U.S. president, Clinton told supporters she felt "pride and gratitude" in what they accomplished.