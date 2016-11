President Rivlin congratulated Donald Trump on his election President Rivlin congratulated Donald Trump on his election and said Israel is America's greatest ally. Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

צילום: מארק ניימן/ לע"מ President Rivlin President Rivlin congratulated Donald Trump on his election and said that "there are many challenges facing the new president in Israel and around the world.Israel is America's greatest ally and partner wants to help America change those challenges into opportunities. Rivling expressed his hope that Israel will continue to strengthen its ties with America during the period of Donald Trump's presidency.