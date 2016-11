Watch: Trump endorses Netanyahu US President-elect Donald Trump released a video endorsing and praising Bibi during Israeli 2013 elections Contact Editor Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash90 Trump meets with PM Netanyahu Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's relationship with US President Barack Obama may have been strained, but President Elect Donald Trump has a history of praising Netanyahu, including releasing a video endorsing the Prime Minister during Israel's elections in 2013.