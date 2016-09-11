Attorney General opposes new version of Regulation Law

Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit will probably oppose even the new version of the Regulation Law being promoted in the Knesset.

Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit will probably oppose even the new version of the Regulation Law being promoted by the Jewish Home and Likud parties in the Knesset.

Officials involved in preparing the new version relate that Mandelblit's opposition is less vehement than towards the original proposition and therefore the law should gain the approval of the cabinet's law committee next Sunday.

The law says that if an Arab can prove ownership of land, the state will not expropriate the land and compensate him as the previous proposal suggested, but rather it will hire the land from him and he will receive a monthly payment for it.

Jewish Home faction head Shuli Mualem-Rafaeli responded by saying that "The Attorney-General's job is to advise, the Knesset's job is to legislate and the government's job is to rule and lead in the way it was chosen for.

"I respect the opinion of the Attorney General but we will not act in accordance with it," stressed Mualem-Rafaeli. "There are other legal opinions which do not see a constitutional issue with the Regulation Law in its previous and present versions."

Mualem-Rafaeli emphasized that "From our point of view, the law is going to the cabinet's law committee on Sunday and we are working at full steam to regulate the communities in Judea and Samaria and to normalize the lives of the residents living there,"