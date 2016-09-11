Anti-Trump protests erupt on California campuses

Protests erupted overnight at UCLA, UC Irvine, UC Davis, and in Oakland over Donald Trump’s projected victory in the elections.

Students at several California university’s left their dormitories and apartments to march through their campuses chanting anti-Trump slogans.

There were many photos and videos of the protests posted to Snapchat, Instagram and Twitter. About 1,500 to 3,000 people were estimated to be involved, according to authorities. UCLA alone has 43,000 enrolled students, so that the number protesting is proportionally small, but vociferous and obviously unable to accept the voters' choice.

In the San Francisco Bay Area city of Oakland, rioters set fire to a likeness of Trump, smashed store front windows, and set garbage and tires on fire. An anti-Trump protester was hit by a car after protesters blocked lanes on a highway in the area.