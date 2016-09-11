Poll: Serious political bias in Israeli media

A new survey shows that 53 percent of Israelis feel that the Israeli media is politically biased.

Yifat Media Research recently conducted a study of the public’s attitudes towards the media. The study found that 53 percent of the respondents felt that political bias is a major problem in the mainstream media.

In second place, crony capitalism, the giving of special political and economic favors to those who are wealthy or well-connected, was viewed as a major problem by 29 percent of the respondents.

Pornography and inordinate media focus on trivial issues was considered a major problem by 27 percent, and 25 percent thought too many advertisements was a major problem. Only 9 percent said that there is no major problem in the media.

Shachar Gur, director of Yifat Media, said that "both the media and the public see the politicization of the media as the main threat in the communications industry but from different directions - the media is concerned with political interference in the media and the public is concerned by the political bias of the media itself.”

Israel has yet to conduct a poll on polls.