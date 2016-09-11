Netanyahu congratulates Trump

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu congratulated Donald Trump on Wednesday, following his victory in Tuesday’s election.

Netanyahu, who assiduously avoided commenting on the race prior to the vote, called Trump "a true friend” of Israel.

Following criticism by left-leaning media outlets that he had appeared to side with Mitt Romney in 2012, the Prime Minister remained mum on this year’s election, going so far as to order government ministers not to make public statements on the issue.

Netanyahu said he looked forward to working with the 45th President of the United States, adding that the bond between the US and Israel was “ironclad.”

"President-elect Trump is a true friend of the state of Israel, and I look forward to working with him to advance security, stability and peace in our region," Netanyahu said.

"The ironclad bond between the United States and Israel is rooted in shared values, buttressed by shared interests and driven by a shared destiny.”

"I am confident that president-elect Trump and I will continue to strengthen the unique alliance between our two countries and bring it to ever greater heights."





