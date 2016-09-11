ADL: Dramatic upsurge in social media anti-Semitism

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has released a report showing a year-long rise in anti-Semitic hate targeting Jewish journalists on Twitter.

The ADL report found a total of 2.6 million tweets containing anti-Semitic language for the period between August 2015 and July 2016. The report focused its analysis on journalists and found 19,353 anti-Semitic tweets directed at journalists.

The top ten targeted journalists are all Jewish. These top ten include conservative columnist Ben Shapiro, Tablet’s Yair Rosenberg, The Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg and The New York Times’ Jonathan Weisman, Hadas Gold of Politico, Peter Beinart, and CNN’s Sally Kohn and Jake Tapper.

The report also showed that these anti-Semitic tweets were sent by 1,600 Twitter accounts (out of 313 total Twitter accounts), and that the senders were disproportionately very conservative supporters of Donald Trump.

A separate report by Spot.IM, which manages one of the most popular talkback systems for news sites, showed a similar rise in anti-Semitic vitriol online.

Trump himself has a number close advisers who are Jewish, and his daughter and son-in-law are Jewish. However, some have suggested that Trump’s blunt remarks on immigration, race, and refugees have inflamed the rhetoric on race and have contributed to an atmosphere in which anti-Semites feel more free to come out in the open. Others cite the fact that liberal Jews, including Jewish media personalities, openly supported Clinton and caused the anti-Semitic backlash.