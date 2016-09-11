Clinton concedes, Trump celebrates victory

Vice President-Elect Mike Pence addressed a celebration of jubilant Trump supporters Wednesday morning, announcing the campaign's victory just minutes after former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton called Trump to concede the election.

Clinton's call came just half an hour after her campaign manager John Podesta told supporters the race was not over, suggesting Clinton would not make a concession speech in the coming hours.

"This is a historic night," said Pence, introducing Trump to the crowd. "The American people have spoken and the American people have elected their new champion. America has elected a new president."

Trump praised Clinton in his victory speech, thanking her for her years of public service.

"I've just received a call from Secretary Clinton," Trump announced to the cheering crowd, "on our victory. She fought very hard. Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country, and I mean that sincerely."

The soon-to-be 45th President of the United States emphasized the need for unity, after a grueling election season that divided the country – and the Republican Party.

"Now we have to work together with Democrats and Independents and Republicans around this country, and I say that it is time for us to come together."

"Ours was not a campaign, rather a great and unique movement. It's a movement comprised of Americans from all races, religions, backgrounds and beliefs."

"The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."