Clinton campaign remains defiant despite losses

'Race isn't over yet,' says Clinton campaign manager John Podesta, calling on supporters not to give up hope.

The Clinton campaign rebuffed calls for a concession speech, Wednesday morning, despite the Associated Press reporting that Donald Trump had won Pennsylvania – giving him more than 270 electoral votes and the White House.

Clinton campaign manager John Podesta addressed supporters, telling them the race was still too close to call, advising them to “get some sleep.”

“They’re still counting votes and every vote should count,” said Podesta. “We’ll have more to say tomorrow.”

According to projections by The New York Times, the Associated Press, and RealClearPolitics, Trump has already surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

With upset victories in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, Trump broke the “blue wall” of traditionally Democratic states won in every election since 1992. Those two pickups blocked Clinton’s narrow path to victory in the electoral college, though she is projected to eke out a win in the popular vote.