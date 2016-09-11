Terrorist stabs one in Samaria attack

An Arab terrorist attacked IDF soldiers in Samaria Wednesday morning, attempting to stab them with a screwdriver.

The attacker was shot and neutralized during the incident, which took place between Tapuah Junction and the Arab village of Hawara, near Yitzhar.

The wounded terrorist was treated on the scene by emergency responders.

While the terrorist managed to stab one soldier at the scene, the screwdriver failed to penetrate the soldier’s protective vest. No Israelis were injured in the attack.

"In response to the immediate threat, soldiers fired towards the assailant who was detained and is being treated at the scene," and IDF spokesperson said.

Samarian Regional Council chief Yossi Dagan said Jewish residents would not be intimidated by such attacks, and praised Israeli security forces for their handling of the incident.

“I want to give my support to the soldiers of the Samaria district and their commander, Gilad Amit, for their fast, strong response [to the attack]. The residents of Samaria will continue their routines despite the continuing attacks meant to destroy their [way of life].”

Overnight, IDF forces operating in Judea and Samaria in conjunction with Israeli police nabbed 14 wanted terrorists, who have been taken in for interrogation.