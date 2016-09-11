Republicans appear poised to hold Senate

GOP surprise win in Wisconsin, adding to wins in Ohio, Florida, and North Carolina.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appears poised to retain his position as leader of the upper chamber of Congress, despite serious challenges to a number of GOP senators around the country.

Going into the election, Republicans held 54 of the Senate’s 100 seats, compared to 44 for the Democrats and 2 independents who caucus with the Democratic Senate leadership.

With 24 Republican seats up for election compared to just 10 held by Democrats, Democratic challengers were widely expected to close the gap and perhaps flip the Senate.

Yet thus far Democrats have secured just a single pick up – unseating incumbent GOP senator Mark Kirk of Illinois.

Former GOP presidential hopeful Marco Rubio fended off his Democratic challenger Patrick Murphy, as did Ohio’s Rob Portman, and John McCain of Arizona.

Republicans also pulled off a surprise win in Wisconsin, where incumbent Ron Johnson had been perceived as one of the most vulnerable senators going into the race, yet has been declared the victor over former senator Russ Feingold.

The GOP also retained a seat in Indiana, with Todd Young defeating former senator Evan Bayh.

In Nevada, considered the lone Democratic seat where Republicans had a chance to make a gain, Democrat Catherine Cortez defeated Republican Joe Heck, keeping former Majority Leader Harry Reid’s seat within the party.

Races in New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Missouri remain too close to call, though the Republican incumbents currently hold narrow leads in all.