Jewish Home to pressure Netanyahu on 'Normalization Law'

MK Shuli Mualem says greater pressure will be exerted on Prime Minister to promote legal backing for Judea and Samaria communities.

MK Shuli Mualem (Jewish Home) said on Tuesday that starting on Wednesday, greater pressure will be exerted on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to promote the so-called “Normalization Law”, which seeks to provide legal backing for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Tomorrow after the elections in the United States we will intensify the pressure on the Prime Minister to pass the Normalization Law as quickly as possible and finish the process," she wrote in the WhatsApp group for representatives of the Jewish Home in Samaria.

"There is a window of opportunity. No excuses this time. Trump or Clinton, the bottom line is they are better for Israel than Obama," added Mualem.

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett recently criticized what he called the “foot-dragging” of the Prime Minister towards the advancement of policies in lieu of legalizing the community of Amona, which is set to be demolished.

Netanyahu last month met with residents of Amona and Ofra in his office and told them, “Unwise conduct by Israel on the settlement enterprise before the end of President Barack Obama’s term could jeopardize the entire settlement enterprise.”

However, many political officials rejected the comments, as there has been a de facto construction freeze in Judea and Samaria for several years. They say Netanyahu is not interested in providing legal backing for communities that are slated for demolition.