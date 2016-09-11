Live results: Trump leads electoral votes

Arutz Sheva with live updates as polls close in the United States presidential election.

9:15 p.m.

CNN now projects that Trump has 128 electoral votes after winning Texas and Arkansas. Clinton has won 97.

Florida is still very close, but Trump has a slim lead there.

9:03 p.m.

According to the latest CNN tally, Clinton has 97 electoral votes compared to Trump’s 84.

8:37 p.m.

CNN projects that Trump will win South Carolina and Alabama, giving him 66 electoral votes compared with Clinton’s 68.

8:19 p.m.

CNN reports that Clinton so far has 68 electoral votes, compared with 48 for Trump.

8:14 p.m.

Initial results show that Clinton is leading in the key states of Ohio and North Carolina. Both these states have 33 electoral votes.

8:00 p.m.

American television networks are projecting that Trump will win South Carolina, which has 9 electoral votes.

7:58 p.m.

A senior Trump adviser admitted on Tuesday night that it will take a "miracle" for Trump to win the presidential election.

"It will take a miracle for us to win," the adviser, who was not named, told CNN.

7:30 p.m.

CNN projects that Trump won West Virginia which has 5 electoral votes.

7:25 p.m.

Initial results indicate that Trump is leading in the swing state of Florida, which has 29 electoral votes. Not all the polls in that state have closed, however.

7:00 p.m.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton has secured a victory in Vermont, securing 3 electoral votes.

6:15 p.m.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump secured victories in Indiana and Kentucky, two traditionally Republican states, according to preliminary results from Tuesday’s presidential election.

Indiana has 11 electoral votes while Kentucky has 8, giving Trump a total of 19.

270 electorates are needed to secure the presidency.

All times Eastern Standard Time.