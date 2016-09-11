George W. Bush didn't vote for either major candidate

Former U.S. President and his wife Laura did not vote for either Trump or Clinton.

Former U.S. President George W. Bush and his wife Laura did not vote for either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, their spokesman said Tuesday.

In a statement to the Wall Street Journal, the spokesman said the couple voted two weeks ago, but did not vote for either major party candidate.

He declined to specify whether the former president and first lady had voted for a third-party candidate or if they had written in another name. The clarification came amid reports earlier in the day that the Bushes had voted for Clinton.

Both Bush and his father, fellow former president George H.W. Bush, have not embraced the Trump, an unusual move for former presidents in the same party.

In August, the younger Bush criticized policies of "isolationism, nativism, and protectionism," aspects which have come to be associated with the Trump presidential campaign.

The elder Bush had reportedly indicated he would vote for Clinton, though representatives of the Bush family declined to confirm that.

Another of George H.W. Bush’s sons, Jeb Bush who sought the Republican nomination but dropped out after several primary losses, has said he would not vote for Trump but also ruled out voting for Clinton.