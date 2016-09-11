Trump: Keep voting, it's far from over

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Tuesday afternoon urged voters to turn out at the polls, just a few hours before the first East Coast polling stations close.

"Don't let up, keep getting out to vote - this election is FAR FROM OVER! We are doing well but there is much time left. GO FLORIDA!" Trump tweeted shortly before 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Florida is one of the key battleground states which Trump needs to win in order to help secure his path to the White House.

Earlier on Tuesday, there were reports of potential voter fraud related to voting machines.

Most of these came in Pennsylvania, where voters they would cast a vote in the machine for Trump - only to see the machine switch their vote to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

The reports come as a Nevada court denied the request of the Trump campaign to preserve early voting records in that state, after the campaign claimed that a polling station for early voting had been kept open last week past the official closing time of the station.