'The relationship with Israel will only get stronger'

The U.S. Embassy in Israel on Tuesday hosted a gala dinner celebrating American democracy in honor of Election Day.

The event featured live music, American-style food, interactive games, as well as a speech by the U.S. Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Ambassador Shapiro said, “Americans can celebrate American democracy wherever they are. They can vote wherever they are. Thousands of American citizens voted in absentee ballots through the embassy. It’s always a reason to celebrate, that every four years we have this peaceful transition of power and a peaceful expression of the people’s will.”

The atmosphere at the party is much more festive than during the election campaign, the Ambassador acknowledged, “but political campaigns are messy. Accusations fly and strong emotions are stirred up. What’s important is that at the end of that process the country comes together, recognizes and respects the result and our next president will have the support of the whole country as he or she gets underway.”

Asked about the relationship between the United States and Israel, Ambassador Shapiro backed Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement that relations will remain strong no matter who is elected.

“Our relationship is so strong that as strong as it’s been, it’s my belief that it will just keep getting stronger,” he said.