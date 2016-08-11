UNRWA textbooks teach hatred

The Center for Near East Policy Research exposes no change in the incitement and hatred rampant in Palestinian school textbooks.

The Center for Near East Policy Research held a press briefing today that the World Zionist Organization which was meant to provide a glimpse into schools set up by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

They indicated that new textbooks for UNRWA schools incite hatred of Jews and Israel.

Dr. Arnon Gross, who was drafted by the Center for Near East Policy to translate the textbooks, said, “There is a lot of incitement. UNRWA is presumably trying to set up an educational system, but they’re not. In classes there are teachers belonging to groups like Hamas and Fatah who call for the ‘liberation of Palestine’ and to murder Jews.”

David Bedein, the head of the Center for Near East Policy Research, said: “When education is focused on blaming Israel, that needs to shock people. There is no oversight of educational content.”

He also noted, “For the first time we’ve had the textbooks translated. Only a year ago, the US representatives said they’re fine[...but they’re] not fine.”

“All Israeli cities [in the textbooks] are replaced by Palestinian cities. Everything is about the ‘Right of Return’ [for Palestinians] and armed struggle.”

“Our job is to blow away the myth that there’s been a change in education,” Bedein said.