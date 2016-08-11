Watch: Wikileaks' most damaging Clinton leaks

A video posted to Youtube summarizes the most important Clinton leaks on Wikileaks, urges viewers to 'watch this before voting.'

A video summarizing the most damaging revelations about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was uploaded to Youtube on Monday, the day before the US presidential election.

The video highlights leaks about damaging subjects such as Clinton's relationship with George Soros, the Benghazi affair in which 4 Americans, including 3 diplomats, were killed in a terrorist attack in Libya, Clinton's lies, and attempts to stage fake protests at rallies in support of Clinton's rival Donald Trump, among other shocking mails..