Voting for US Presidential election begins

US presidential candidates make final pitches to voters as voting for next US president begins.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton made their final pitches to American voters Monday night as the 2016 Presidential election got underway.

Speaking in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Trump asked voters if they were for or against the political establishment. “Do you want America to be ruled by the corrupt political class or do you want America to be ruled by the people?”

“Today is our independence day, today the American working class is going to strike.” the Republican nominee added.

Speaking at North Carolina University, Clinton spoke of the need to heal the divides the rough election season has revealed between Americans. “Tomorrow night this election will end but I want you to understand that our work together will be just beginning. We have to bridge the divides in this country.”

“Tomorrow we face the test of our time, it’s the kind of country we want, every issue so if you believe America thrives when middle class thrives then you have to vote, if you believe.” the Democratic nominee added.

Trump came out ahead in the first districts to tally their votes. Polls opened and closes again almost immediately after midnight Tuesday morning in the tiny hamlets of Dixville Notch, Hart’s Location and Millsfield in the state of New Hampshire. New Hampshire law allows for communities with fewer than 100 voters to close their polls as soon as every voter in town has voted. Trump pulled ahead in those small precincts with 32 votes to Clinton's 25.