Night operation at Joseph’s Tomb

Yossi Dagan: “We must protect and nurture our holy places against the barbarity of the Palestinian Authority.”

On the initiative of the Samaria Regional Council, professional renovation teams came last night to repair and renovate Joseph’s Tomb in Shechem (Nablus).

The holy site is frequently the target of harassment and damage. With the help of donations, the Samaria Regional Council has undertaken the renovation of the tomb.

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, explained the reason for the renovations. “We not only have the right to live in Samaria, to build the native heartland of the Jewish people and to defend Israel through settling here. We also have the responsibility and the obligation to protect the holy sites in Samaria and to cherish them in the face of the barbarity of the Palestinian Authority, which has damaged them so many times."

Dagan said that the Samaria brigade, headed by Colonel Gila Amit, is helping in the operation.

In the meantime, the renovation work that was begun a year ago, involving painting and electrical work, has been completed, and hundreds of worshipers from across the county came to pray at the holy site.