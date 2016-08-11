PA condemns Israel for jailing teen terrorist

PA says 12-year sentence for teen terrorist who stabbed Jews in Jerusalem is contrary to international law.

The Palestinian Authority on Monday condemned Israel for sending a Palestinian Arab teenager to 12 years in prison for carrying out a stabbing attack.

Ahmed Manasra, a 14-year old resident of Beit Hanina neighborhood in the capital, joined his cousin in a stabbing attack targeting Jewish civilians in the Pisgat Ze’ev neighborhood of northern Jerusalem just over one year ago.

The pair walked down a street, hunting for victims, when they fell upon 20-year-old Yosef Twito. Twito was stabbed twice before he managed to flee.

The two terrorists then turned a corner and found a 12-year-old child outside of a candy store. The terrorists stabbed and nearly killed the boy, who was hospitalized in serious condition after the attack.

Manasra was captured by security forces, while his cousin was shot and killed by police after charging officers while brandishing a knife.

The PA presidency issued a statement on Monday night condemning the sentence imposed on Mansara, saying the 12-year prison sentence was contrary to all international laws dealing with children's rights.

According to the statement, the sentence is intended to spread terror among Palestinian Arab children and to deter them.

At the same time, the PA presidency also praised a petition to the UN, signed by half a million people, which called on the UN to pressure Israel to release Mansara.