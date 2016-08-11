Jewish Republican Ari Fleischer rescinds Trump endorsement

Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under President George W. Bush, says he will leave his presidential ballot blank.

Fleischer, who serves on the board of the Republican Jewish Coalition, cited several reasons for his change of heart in a Washington Post op-ed.

"Trump lost control of himself and his message," Fleischer wrote last Friday. "He veered recklessly off track, attacking an American judge for his Mexican heritage, criticizing a war hero’s family, questioning the legitimacy of the election and otherwise raising questions about his judgment."

In May, Fleischer had endorsed the billionaire real estate magnate, writing on Twitter, "There's a lot about Donald Trump that I don't like, but I'll vote for Trump over Hillary any day."

In the op-ed last Friday, Fleischer again dismissed voting for Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate, calling her "dishonest."

"I will vote for Republicans up and down the ballot. But when it comes to the presidency, I’m going to leave my ballot blank," he concluded.