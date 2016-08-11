Obama: Clinton actually knows what's going on in the world

U.S. President takes a shot at Republican presidential candidate, says his conduct isn't acceptable in the United States.

U.S. President Barack Obama took a shot at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday, part of a last-minute pitch for votes in favor of Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton.

Speaking in New Hampshire, Obama said Trump’s conduct might be acceptable in other countries, but not in the United States.

Mocking Trump for threatening to jail Clinton if he’s elected, Obama also said other countries discriminate against people based on their religion, but not the U.S.

“Maybe Putin think it’s OK. I don’t think it’s OK,” Obama said, according to The Associated Press, referring to Democrats’ claims that Trump is too cozy with the Russian president.

He also said that unlike Trump, Clinton “actually knows what’s going on in the world.”

Obama and his wife, Michelle, have been campaigning for Clinton for several weeks and also appeared with her in Philadelphia later on Monday.

Several days ago, Obama warned voters that Trump’s behavior won’t change if he becomes president.

“We have to stop thinking that his behavior is normal, that it’s within the bounds of what has up until this point been our normal political discourse,” Obama said.

Meanwhile, Trump and his running mate Mike Pence also held an election eve rally at in New Hampshire, a key state with four Electoral College votes.

Trump also stopped in North Carolina earlier in the day, one of many stops he made on Monday, where he spoke out against Clinton following the FBI's announcement that it had not changed its opinion about not pressing charges against Clinton over her use of a private email server.

“Of course, the FBI, the director, was obviously under tremendous pressure. So they went through 650,000 emails in eight days. Yeah, right,” Trump said, pointing out that the FBI doesn’t need any additional evidence to convict Clinton of a crime.

“She still deleted them after getting a subpoena from Congress. I mean, that’s a crime!” Trump exclaimed. “What happened? That’s a crime! You don’t even need the new stuff. She shouldn’t be allowed to run.”