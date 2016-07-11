Civilian hero receives award for subduing terrorist

Civilian injured while subduing a terrorist last year receives award in recognition of his bravery from the IDF.

Almost a year has passed since a terrorist came to the checkpoint near Beit Hadassah in the Jewish Quarter of Hevron and wounded a soldier and a civilian in a stabbing attack there.

The civilian, Yitzhak Stroke, showed resourcefulness and bravery when he realized what was happening. He fought with the terrorist, and even though he had been stabbed, he did not stop fighting until the terrorist had been subdued.

Judea and Samaria Division commander Col. Lior Carmeli, presented Stroke Monday with a certificate of commendation for his actions in stopping the terrorist.

Col. Carmeli also presented him with a pin. The pin "embodies all of the values which we expect from soldiers, commanders, and military officers in the IDF. Values such as friendship, personal responsibility, setting an example, and courage in the face of the enemy. I found all of these things in the way you acted during the attack."