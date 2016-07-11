CBS poll shows Clinton with 4-point lead vs Trump

IsraelNationalNews.com

Uzi Baruch,

Trump and Clinton at the debate
Trump and Clinton at the debate
Reuters

A CBS News poll released on Monday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holding a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 45 percent to 41 percent.

The survey of 1,753 U.S. adults was taken Nov. 2-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Clinton maintains a lead of 4 points in both the head to head matchup with Trump and the 4-way matchup which includes the third party candidates

A Washington Post/ABC poll released earlier on Monday also found Clinton with a 4 percentage point lead. A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll found a 3 point lead for the former secretary of state.




