CBS poll shows Clinton with 4-point lead vs Trump

Day before election poll shows Clinton with 4 point lead over Trump.

Trump and Clinton at the debate

A CBS News poll released on Monday showed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton holding a 4-point lead over Republican Donald Trump, 45 percent to 41 percent.

The survey of 1,753 U.S. adults was taken Nov. 2-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.

Clinton maintains a lead of 4 points in both the head to head matchup with Trump and the 4-way matchup which includes the third party candidates

A Washington Post/ABC poll released earlier on Monday also found Clinton with a 4 percentage point lead. A separate Bloomberg Politics-Selzer & Co poll found a 3 point lead for the former secretary of state.