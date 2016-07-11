MK: Why isn't there a Druze candidate?

Deputy Regional Cooperation Minister MK Ayoob Kara (Likud), who is also responsible for the development of Druze towns, criticized Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) for not including any Druze in her list of possible candidates for the four soon-to-be-available Supreme Court positions.

On Sunday, Shaked published a list of 28 possible candidates for election as Supreme Court judges.

"The list's exclusion of the Druze population from the list of possible Supreme Court judges means only the IDF cares about giving giving the Druze equal rights and opportunities," wrote Kara in his letter to Shaked. "It seems as if every other system is indifferent to the groups upon whose shoulders the State of Israel's future and its Supreme Court rest.

Kara also added, "Unfortunately, when it comes to the Matkal, even when it comes to choosing division chiefs, there's always a place for Druze. I'm proud of that. But when it comes to the public sector, the Druze disappear from the minds of those in charge of making the decisions, because it's convenient to ignore and hurt a loyal minority."

"I call upon the judicial system and the Justice Minister to re-examine this painful issue and to immediately correct the mistake. It cannot be that every religion and ethnicity is represented, except for the Druze," Kara concluded.

Unlike most non-Bedouin Muslim Arab citizens of Israel, Druze men serve in the army. Most Druze are loyal to the State of Israel and work hard to contribute to Israeli society and economy. Druze make up roughly 1.5% of the population of Israel.