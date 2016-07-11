Maid printed secret emails for Hillary

Clinton asked Filipino maid Marina Santos to print classified emails for her, even though she didn't have security clearance.

The State Department on Friday has released emails revealing Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had her Filipino maid Marina Santos print out "confidential" and "top secret" emails for her, during her term as Secretary of State, the New York Post reported on Sunday.

Santos did not possess the appropriate security clearance to read those emails or any clearance at all.

In addition, the FBI did not investigate, or even interview, Santos as part of their probe into the Clinton email scandal. Santos may know where the missing USB flash drive and Apple MacBook are located. And the 300,000 emails that were supposedly "lost" may still exist in other locations.

The FBI also never requested Clinton hand over the devices used to access those emails and documents that they were investigating.

FBI notes reveal Santos "collected documents from the secure facsimile machine for Clinton."

The article says that Santos also had access to a highly secure room called an SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility) that diplomatic security agents set up at Whitehaven, according to FBI notes from an interview with Abedin.

The information Clinton illegally received included the President's Daily Brief - a top-secret memo received only by the president and a few select officials.

Some of the information Clinton was allowed to handle - such as emails to Clinton from the Department of State - was certainly off-limits to anyone else.

However, the FBI is not currently investigating Santos or attempting to recover the lost items and emails.

Clinton and Santos may not be the only ones at fault, either.

In 2012, another Clinton aide, Monica Hanley, advised Hillary, "We can ask Marina to print this."

Hanley also sent a “sensitive” but unclassified e-mail to Clinton referring to a fax the staff wanted Clinton “to see before your Netanyahu mtg. Marina will grab for you.”

Santos was also illegally privy to sensitive and confidential points on the Iran deal - in 2012.

The Post suggests Santos could turn out to be the Betty Currie of the Clinton e-mail scandal. Currie was the secretary for President Clinton who became famous as a central witness in the Monica Lewinsky scandal for her handling of gifts given to Clinton’s mistress.

The previous FBI investigation concluded that Clinton and her staff had been "extremely careless" with classified information, but there was no evidence she knowingly violated the laws regarding the handling of sensitive materials and criminal charges were not recommended. This may be about to change.