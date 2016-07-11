Sources: Nearly all new Clinton emails were duplicates

Sources say nearly all the newly discovered emails reviewed by the FBI in connection with Clinton probe had already been seen.

Nearly all of the newly discovered emails reviewed by the FBI in connection with the probe into Hillary Clinton's private email server were duplicates, sources told NBC News on Sunday.

The report came just after FBI Director James Comey announced the agency has not changed its conclusion from July regarding Clinton's use of a private server.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC that most of the newly discovered emails had already been seen by the team investigating Clinton's use of a private email server while she served as Secretary of State.

The new review also did not change the total number of classified documents that were discovered on the server, said the official.

Some of the emails reviewed had not been seen before, but those found were not related to government business, according to NBC News.

Comey’s clarification on the FBI’s position with regards to charges against Clinton came several days after he dropped a bombshell when he informed Congress that the FBI had discovered emails in its separate investigation of Anthony Weiner, the estranged husband of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin, that could be connected to its investigation of Clinton.

Meanwhile, a new McClatchy-Marist poll released on Sunday found that most voters believe Clinton has committed criminal actions, while an overwhelming majority said she has behaved unethically.

The poll, which surveyed 940 likely voters from November 1st to the 3rd, shows that a whopping 83% of voters believe the former Secretary of State behaved unethically, while a majority, 51%, say she broke the law.